The Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed grief over the incident that unfolded in the House yesterday. He said he was ‘deeply pained’ on the ruckus and passed a motion of suspension against eight opposition MPs over their “unruly behaviour”.

“I was deeply pained yesterday. All social distancing and Covid protocols were violated yesterday. Whatever happened, defied logic. It was a bad day for the Rajya Sabha. The Deputy chairman was physically threatened. I was worried about his physical being,” Naidu said.

Chairman today announced the suspension of eight opposition MPs for a week namely Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim.

“The notice period of 14 days is required. I rule that the motion by LoP and other members is not admissible,” Naidu said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister of State V. Muraleedharan had moved the motion for suspension of these leaders in the House.

Yesterday, amid the course of the passage of farm bills in the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien attempted to tear the rule book and snatch off Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan’s microphone.

He rushed to the well of the House amid the proceedings to register his protest against the bill.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has also rejected a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman on grounds that it was not in a proper format.

Yesterday, after unprecedented uproar and ruckus, the contentious farm bills have been deemed passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote.

The Upper House has passed two of the three farm bills of the government.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the house.