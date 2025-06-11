Veena Vijayan denies allegations in CMRL case, opposes CBI probe in Kerala HC

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan, has categorically denied all allegations regarding her now-defunct firm, Exalogic Solutions, and its financial transactions with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

In an affidavit filed before the Kerala High Court in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a CBI probe into the alleged financial dealings, Veena maintained that all transactions between Exalogic and the Kochi-based private minerals firm were transparent and compliant with existing laws.

Veena’s affidavit opposed the plea for a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities amounting to ₹197.7 crore. She stated that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) was already probing the matter, and therefore, a parallel investigation was unwarranted.

Dismissing claims that Exalogic was a benami company, Veena affirmed that her IT firm had received payments from CMRL strictly for the IT services it had rendered. “All financial transactions were legal,” she asserted.

Describing herself as an educated woman, Veena argued that the PIL was a targeted attempt to malign her image.

She clarified that she had established Exalogic two years before her father assumed office as Chief Minister and emphasized that he had no role in the company’s operations. The firm ceased functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

The PIL was filed by journalist M.R. Ajayan, seeking a CBI probe into the monthly payments made by CMRL to Veena Vijayan’s company.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also submitted an affidavit opposing the CBI probe. As the 15th respondent in the case, he stated that the PIL lacked merit and that multiple agencies were already investigating the matter.

He emphasized that he had “nothing to hide” but viewed the demand for a CBI inquiry as “unnecessary and unjustified.”

He urged the court to dismiss the petition, stating there was no compelling reason for a central agency probe.