VB arrests Punjab Warehousing Corporation Inspector taking Rs 45,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, on Monday arrested Amit Kumar Kakkar, Inspector, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, posted at Ferozepur red handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000.

Disclosing this here today an official spokesperson of the VB said the accused Amit Kumar Kakkar has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Mohan Lal, a commission agent from Ferozpur.

He further added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged the accused official is demanding a bribe for passing the bills pertaining to the labour and sewing charges of purchased paddy bags at Rs two per bag but the deal was settled at Rs 1.30 per bag amounting to Rs 45,000 bribe money.

The spokesperson informed that after a preliminary enquiry into this complaint the VB team laid a trap during which the accused Inspector has been arrested while he was accepting a of Rs 45,000 from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses and bribe money was also recovered.

In this regard a case has been registered against both the accused under Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station Ferozepur range and further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.