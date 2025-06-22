Varanasi to host unique exhibition from tomorrow, showcasing 10 iconic GI-tagged products in the presence of Amit Shah

Kashi, the cultural heart of Uttar Pradesh, is set to host a special exhibition featuring 10 unique GI (Geographical Indication)-tagged products, highlighting the region’s rich heritage.

The exhibition will coincide with the 25th meeting of the Central Regional Council, being held in the city for the first time on June 24.

Advertisement

This high-level gathering, proposed at the Taj Hotel, will bring together Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnudev Sai.

Advertisement

The GI-tagged handicraft products to be showcased include Banaras Brocade and Saree, Banaras Zardozi, Banaras Gulabi Meenakari Craft, Banaras Glass Beads, Banaras Metal Repoussé Craft, Banaras Metal Casting Craft, Varanasi Wooden Lacquerware and Toys, Banaras Wood Carving, Varanasi Soft Stone Jali Work, Banaras Hand Block Print, reflecting the rich heritage and craftsmanship of local artisans.

Padma Shri Dr Rajni Kant, known as the ‘GI Man of India’, said this event is a proud moment for Kashi, a city famous for its art, culture, and traditions. He shared that the exhibition of GI products will provide a platform to showcase the talent of Kashi’s artisans. He noted that Purvanchal has 32 GI products, supporting nearly 20 lakh artisans, with an annual business of around Rs 25,500 crore.

Uttar Pradesh now ranks first in India in terms of the number of GI-tagged products. Currently, the state has 77 GI products, reflecting its rich art, craft traditions, agricultural excellence, and unique regional identities. An additional 30 products are in the process of receiving the GI tag, which will further strengthen this achievement.