Varanasi court restrains media from reporting on Gyanvapi survey

The Varanasi District Court has restrained leaking any information to the media regarding the ongoing Gyanvapi survey.

The order came on Thursday on an application moved by the Muslim side seeking a ban on the media coverage of the Gyanvapi survey.

District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesh, in his order, said that the ASI, the advocates of the plaintiff and the defendant, the district government advocate (Civil) or the officials have no right to make any comment or inform anyone regarding the survey of the Gyanvapi campus.

The court said if the print media, social media or electronic media wrongly publish any news in relation to the survey without formal information, despite no information being given by the ASI, the plaintiff side and the defendant side, then necessary action may be taken against them as per law.

The Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee had filed its application in the court demanding a ban on media coverage regarding the Gyanvapi survey. The committee said contrary to the facts, reporting is being done regarding the survey. The district judge court disposed of the application by giving its order.

The next date of hearing for the disposal of two other applications has been fixed for August 17.

The district Judge’s court said that the survey work, which is going on by the order of the court, is sensitive in nature. The officers of ASI are bound to submit their report on the survey only before the court and giving any information regarding the survey to print media, social media or electronic media is neither justified nor lawful.

Meanwhile, the ASI survey continued for the seventh day on Thursday.