Vande Bharat to stop at Chengannur for Sabarimala pilgrims in Kerala

Taking into the demands for a stop at Chengannur to help Sabarimala pilgrims in Kerala, on Monday the Vande Bharat train bound to Kasargod from the capital city made its first stop at the Chengannur railway station.

The two-month long festival season at the famed Sabarimala temple is slated for November and the temple also opens for a few days in the beginning of every Malayalam month. Barring Vande Bharat all the trains have a stop at the Chengannur railway station. hence the demand for Vande Bharat stoppage there.

On Monday morning, the Vande Bharat that stopped for the first time since it began operations in April, was received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and local MP, Kodikunnil Suresh.

Of late discontentment had been brewing among the regular train travellers here, especially after Vande Bharat started operations. It has become a nightmare for those travelling in other trains as their trains get held up for long to allow the smooth passage of the Vande Bharat and this increased when a second Vande Bharat was sanctioned.

With this new arrangement the public concerns have been met, said Muraleedharan to media, adding that the railways was aware of this and all the issues would be sorted out when the next revision of the railway time table was done.

“The railways had two options, either start Vande Bharat operations in Kerala after the time table is revised or start and then wait for the revised time table. In a year twice the railway time table is revised and all are hopeful that when the new schedule is in place, the present issue can be managed,” said Muraleedharan.