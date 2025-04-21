Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains on Delhi-Howrah, Kerala routes: Timings, fare & key details

Indian Railways is preparing to introduce its long-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, a development that has the potential to transform India’s overnight travel.

Sleek in design, high-speed in capability, and improved comfort, the Vande Bharat Sleeper service promises to be the next giant leap in long-distance rail connectivity.

Two key routes are in consideration: Delhi-Howrah and Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru—each a new chapter in the modernization process of Indian Railways.

Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains:

One of India’s most congested railway corridors, the Delhi to Howrah route, is ready to receive the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The Rajdhani and Duronto Express already ply this route, and the third prestige train will now join them.

With a top speed of 160 kmph, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will be the quickest on this route, cutting the 1,449 km distance to less than 15 hours.

The train will depart New Delhi at about 5 PM and arrive at Howrah at 8 AM the following morning. On the return journey, it will leave Howrah at the same hour in the evening and arrive in the capital the next morning.

Major halts en route are Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, DDU Junction, Gaya, Dhanbad, and Asansol—making it not only fast, but also well-connected.

Sleeper Train in Kerala:

While Delhi-Howrah is hogging the limelight, Kerala is set to create history. The southern state will see the introduction of the very first Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Thiruvananthapuram with Mangaluru.

The initiative fits the state’s need for improved intercity connectivity and can easily make overnight travel a breeze for business, tourism, and intra-city commuting.

This new sleeper variant of Vande Bharat will carry a total of 823 passengers, divided into 611 in AC 3-tier, 188 in AC 2-tier, and 24 in First Class AC. Like its Delhi-Howrah equivalent, this train too will be equipped to travel at speeds of up to 160 kmph, making it one of the fastest options in Kerala and Karnataka.

The Vande Bharat Express train service started in 2019 as a part of the government’s ‘Make in India’ program. The service originally launched as an exclusive daytime chair-car service between journeys less than 800 km has become instant hit because it’s punctual, offers superior onboard facilities, and has futuristic design.

Now the sleeper option occupies a vacant niche for travel longer than 800 km, but less than 1,200 km, where overnight movement is the prevalent choice.