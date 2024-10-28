Values enshrined in Constitution being undermined under NDA rule: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre saying the values enshrined in the Constitution are being undermined under its rule

Kicking off her Lok Sabha bypoll campaign in the Wayanad constituency at Meenangadi near Kalpetta, the Congress candidate said the values enshrined in our Constitution are constantly being subverted under the NDA rule.

She alleged that the Modi government is crafting policies to benefit the prime minister’s friends, rather than the common people. The rights of the tribal people are disregarded, and their lands are taken and handed over to business tycoons. “There is no respect or regard for the tradition of the tribal people. Their lands are snatched from them and given to big business tycoons,” she said.

She said the government is not compassionate toward farmers’ problems. “The government is showing no compassion for our farmers, who work in the fields throughout the day to feed us,” she alleged.

Speaking on the Manipur violence, she said minorities are subjected to attacks there and the government failed to stop it. “Fear, mistrust, and anger are spreading among different communities in the country. We have seen the attacks on minorities. We have seen attacks on minorities in Manipur,” Priyanka said.

The NDA government is engaged in the politics of hatred, she added.

She said the current fight is for Constitutional values, for democracy, and for equality.

” If I am elected,my voice will be the voice of Wayanad in parliament,’ she said