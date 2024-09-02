Landslide hits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track; rescue teams on spot

A landslide accompanied by shooting stones occurred on the track leading to the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

According to the initial reports, the landslide occurred near the Panchi Helipad on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan route.

There is a possibility of devotees being trapped in the landslide but there was no immediate confirmation on this.

Following the incident, the Disaster Management team of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board was immediately rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

The CEO of the Shrine Board confirmed that the team has reached the affected area and is assessing the situation.

Further details regarding the extent of the damage and any casualties are awaited.