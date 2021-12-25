Vaccine for children between 15-18 years to be rolled out on Jan 3: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight announced that the Covid-19 vaccine for children between 15-18 years would be rolled out from January 3, 2022.

In an address to the nation, he also announced that precaution doses would be available from January 10 for healthcare and frontline workers as also for those with comorbidities and above the age of 60 on the recommendation of their doctors.

He appealed to the people not to lower their guard against Coronavirus. ”I appeal to all, not to panic but remain vigilant, and use masks and sanitize hands regularly,” he said.

Modi noted that the people of India have boldly faced the challenge posed by the pandemic unitedly. ”India (today) has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU and non-ICU beds. We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants and 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation,” he said.

The PM noted that more than 141 crore doses have been administered in India so far. More than 90 per cent of the adult eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine. Nearly 61 per cent of the adult population has been administered both the doses.