V-P Dhankhar calls for promoting medicinal & herbal plants at Panchayat level

Emphasising the need to develop a fitness culture in India, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Monday, called for promoting medicinal and herbal plants at the Panchayat level.

Stressing the need to protect biodiversity and traditional knowledge for future generations, Dhankhar said every village should be involved in the pious task of making the country health-conscious. “We must focus on medicinal and herbal plants at the Panchayat level. At the end of the day, the plants will converge into a laboratory to give us what is our basic need,” he added.

Addressing the 18th Foundation Day celebrations of ICMR – National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM), Belagavi in Karnataka, the vice-president dwelt at length on the importance of a fitness culture in the country to make every Indian fit and healthy, and able to contribute positively to India’s march towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

He underlined the need to focus on “what is already with our knowledge, our wisdom” when it comes to health.

Acknowledging India’s rich tapestry of traditional medicine, encompassing Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Yoga, which he called a testament to the profound wisdom of our ancestors, he said, “They embody a perfect blend of science, philosophy, and spirituality, emphasizing the harmonious balance between mind, body, and spirit and nature.”

Lauding the efforts of the researchers of the NITM to find affordable solutions to many a modern-day disease, the vice-president appealed to the corporate and public leaders to do everything possible to support research and development. “Please come forward; use your CSR to promote research, development, innovation, and start-ups. They’ll do us a great good,” he urged.

After the NITM event, Dhankar delivered the Convocation Address at the KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, deemed to be University, Belagavi.

Describing the Convocation as a milestone and an unforgettable moment in the life of every student and teacher, he asked the students to never stop learning. “It is a myth that learning stops when you get a degree. Always keep learning; it has to be your most stable companion,” he said.

Exhorting the students to always keep the nation first, he asked them not to be guided by fiscal considerations while serving humanity at large. “Fiscal considerations have to take a backstage. Service has to be your primary motto,” he told them.

Referring to our millennia-old civilization, Dhankhar said no other country can rival our civilizational ethos. “At present, Bharat is the fastest developing major economy on the globe. Our march is sustainable and for the welfare of the entire humanity,” he underlined.

Addressing the graduating students, the vice president said their high academic qualifications would be an asset to the country and make them an integral part of India’s development story. Urging the students to catalyse big change for a Viksit Bharat @ 2047, he wanted them to ensure that India regains its past glory and becomes the most developed Nation in the world by the year 2047.

The vice president advised the students not to be scared of failure and to keep working for the betterment of society.