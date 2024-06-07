A prime minister got a third term in six decades: VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in an apparent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that for the first time in the last six decades, a prime minister has got a third term.

The VP’s statement came hours after Modi was elected the leader of the Lok Sabha, leader of the BJP and leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party during a meeting of the newly-elected MPs of the alliance here on Friday.

Addressing the participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme at the vice-president’s enclave, Dhankhar acknowledged the historic significance of the BJP-led NDA Government’s third successive term, which, he said, is unprecedented.

Advertisement

Emphasising the rarity of such an accomplishment, he said, “It is for the first time since 1962 that a prime minister has got a third term”.

The VP called upon the interns to harness the power of social media to express their views and remain vigilant against pernicious tendencies in democracy.

Emphasising the role of constructive debate, dialogue and discussion in Parliament for positive growth, he urged the interns to mobilise public opinion if they see any deviation from these principles.

He said Bharat was not a sleeping giant. We are a country on the move rising every day and every moment.

Stressing the significance of consulting the Indian Constitution for clarity, Dhankhar exhorted the interns to read the text of the Indian Constitution whenever in doubt.

Describing the internship programme as a ‘Parliamentary Startup’ that would provide a new direction, he urged the interns to engage with the country’s democratic processes. The VP highlighted how citizens could indirectly participate and raise public issues through petitions, without being a member of Parliament (MP).