Uttarkashi’s deserted border village Jadung to get a facelift

Jadung, a long-abandoned border village in Uttarkashi, is set for a major transformation after this winter. The Uttarakhand government has planned extensive reconstruction work to develop Jadung into a tourist village.

Currently under the watch of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the redevelopment project aims to bring new life to the region.

The reconstruction efforts, spearheaded by the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government, will resume in April 2025. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized that preparations are in full swing to ensure the redevelopment creates a positive environment in the area.

“The state government is committed to developing border regions. Work has already begun to reconstruct Jadung as a tourist village. Our goal is to firmly establish it on the country’s tourism map,” Dhami said while reviewing preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit to Uttarakhand on February 27.

Jadung was one of several villages abandoned after the 1962 Indo-China war. After decades of silence, the Uttarakhand government initiated a redevelopment plan in 2024.

The Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), the state’s largest tourism body, was appointed as the project’s implementing agency. Initial construction began in September 2024 but was halted due to winter. GMVN Managing Director Vishal Mishra confirmed that work will resume in April 2025.

In the first phase, six abandoned houses will be reconstructed, followed by eight more in the second phase. The first phase began with the demolition of four houses in September 2024.

“₹3.65 crore was sanctioned for the first phase, while the second phase is expected to cost ₹4.93 crore. Technical tests have been completed, and GMVN has secured approval from the state’s income-expenditure committee. Administrative and financial clearances are expected soon,” Mishra stated.

The redevelopment plan also includes infrastructure to enhance tourism. A fair and festival ground, estimated at ₹9.97 crore, will be developed to attract visitors from Uttarkashi and beyond.

Additionally, a Caravan Park is planned at Hindoligad on the Bhairav Ghati-Jadung Road, with an estimated cost of ₹9.99 crore. Other proposed developments include an entrance gate, a check post, and two scenic viewpoints along the Jadung-Bhairav Ghati Road.

Mishra affirmed GMVN’s commitment to revitalizing Jadung. “We are making every effort to restore the vibrancy of this border village and integrate it into Uttarakhand’s tourism landscape,” he said.