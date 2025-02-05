Uttarakhand to upgrade 350 Class B bridges for enhanced defence mobility

The Uttarakhand government is set to upgrade the load-carrying capacity of nearly 350 Class B bridges in areas along the Indo-China border. According to state government officials, the initiative aims primarily to facilitate the movement of defence equipment and heavy vehicles to border regions in times of need.

As per information shared by officials, following directives from the Union government, the Uttarakhand Public Works Department (PWD) has embarked on a large-scale plan to upgrade these bridges from Class B to Class A. The identified bridges are located near international border villages, primarily along the Indo-China frontier.

Officials familiar with the plan, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the primary objective of this upgrade is to ensure the smooth movement of heavy defence equipment when required.

“Conventionally, upgrading these bridges would not be necessary since public traffic in border villages is minimal. However, the project is specifically targeted at facilitating the transportation of heavy defence vehicles and equipment, including tanks, artillery, and other supplies for the Army. This initiative follows high-level instructions from the Centre,” said a PWD official.

Currently, Class B bridges have a carrying capacity of 55 tons, whereas Class A bridges can support loads exceeding 70 tons. This upgrade will mainly benefit the Indo-China border areas and, to some extent, the Indo-Nepal border.

As per PWD specifications, Class B bridges, designed for lower load-bearing capacity, are typically used in areas with low traffic volumes. These are often temporary structures serving specific regions. Officials clarified that the bridge upgrade plan is not intended for the local public, as border villages have relatively small populations. Instead, the sole purpose of the project is to enhance defence preparedness.

Officials further stated that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the initiative has been prepared by the PWD. The bridge upgrade project, funded by the Asian Development Bank, is estimated to cost around Rs 1,650 crore. The targeted bridges are primarily located in the districts of Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, and Chamoli.