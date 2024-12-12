Uttarakhand to frame yoga policy, link it with Ayurveda: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced plans to frame a yoga policy for the state, linking it with wellness. He claimed that Uttarakhand will be the first state in the country to implement a dedicated yoga policy.

Dhami made the announcement while addressing the 10th Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo 2024 in Dehradun on Thursday. Addressing a gathering of over 3,000 Ayurveda experts from across the globe, Dhami informed that his government is working to frame a comprehensive yoga policy, integrating it with the wellness aspect of India’s traditional Ayurvedic medical system.

“We will be the first state in the country to put in place our own yoga policy. The policy will play a crucial role in integrating Ayurveda and yoga as key aspects of wellness and healthcare sector. This is a proud moment for Uttarakhand and my government to make this announcement in front of the esteemed gathering of the health sector,” Dhami said. The Chief Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the state with the opportunity to host the 10th Ayurveda Congress.

More than 3,000 Ayurveda experts and delegates from 50 countries are taking part in the three-day Congress, underscoring the global recognition of the Indian traditional form of medicine. Dhami stressed, “With more than 250 stalls, the expo showcases Ayurveda’s growing global importance. The Ayurveda Congress will foster new opportunities and facilitate mutual knowledge-sharing and research in Ayurveda.”

Dhami said that his government has urged the Union Ayush Ministry to establish an All India Institute of Ayurveda in Uttarakhand as it will serve as a landmark institution for Ayurveda medicine education and research.

Speaking to the delegates, Union Minister of State for Ayurveda (Independent Charge), Pratap Rao Jadhav, stated that Ayush production has increased eightfold in the past decade. “India now exports Ayush and herbal products to 150 countries. Ayurveda has also incorporated cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance its practices,” Jadav said.

Jadav pointed out that allopathic consultations are often prescribed due to the limited availability of Ayurvedic medicines and the lack of comprehensive access to a full range of remedies in one place. “To address this, the central government will set up Ayush Medicine Centres in the district, tehsil, and villages across the country to ensure all Ayurvedic medicines are available at one place,” the Union Minister said.