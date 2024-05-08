Uttarakhand suspends 10 officials for forest fire, none found guilty

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday suspended 10 frontline Forest Department employees as nearly 1,350 hecatres of Himalayan hills remained under raging fire for nearly a month.

However, No official has been held responsible so far.

The decision to suspend 10 forest guards and foresters was taken following an emergency meeting of senior government officials with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He suspended all his engagements to chair the meeting with the Forest Department officials.

Advertisement

“Ten employees have been suspended in different areas, five were attached to the forest headquarters and two were issued showcause notices for dereliction of duty leading to massive fire incidents since April 1, he said.

The chief minister directed the department to exploit traditional means of forest fire controls including clearing fire lines by the local villagers and latter’s participation in conservation of forests, informed the newly-appointed Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Dhananjay Mohan.

Dhananjay Mohan stated that all efforts are being made to douse the flames. He said, “Action will also be taken against officials if found guilty. Assessment on the causes of forest fires is being done as more than 4,000 fire watchers are working on the ground to douse forest fires.”

Services of the armed forces have been sought while helicopter sorties are being made sprinkle water through Bambi bucket operation. The department is also using leaf blowers and fire tenders at places needed. Apart from several persons involved in igniting fire in the forest have also been arrested” added the PCCF.

So far, nearly 1,350 heactes of the state forests are caught under the infernos in the last one month. Strangly only 10 heactares of land was caught in the forest fires Till April 1.

According to the forest fire nodal officer and Additional Principal Chief Conserator of Forest (APCCF) Nishant Verma, more than 389 cases were registered against people involved in triggering fire in different forest divisions across the state. Around 329 cases were registered against anonymous culprits and 60 cases were filed against known persons.