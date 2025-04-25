Uttarakhand schools to observe bag-free Saturdays for creative learning

Schools in Uttarakhand will observe the last Saturday of every month as a bag-free day to help children develop their creative thinking and participate in various activities, the state government announced on Friday. This initiative will apply to all schools, regardless of their board affiliation.

The announcement was made by State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, who stated that students often feel overburdened by rigorous academic schedules and need regular activity-based sessions to enhance their overall abilities.

Rawat confirmed that April 26, being the last Saturday of the month, will mark the beginning of this initiative in all state-run and public schools across Uttarakhand.

“There will be a holiday for school bags on the last Saturday of every month in all government and public schools. Regardless of their board affiliations, children will not carry school bags on that day. The government has decided to celebrate a ‘bag-free day’ each month,” said Rawat.

The education minister shared these details while speaking at a function organized by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Dehradun. At the event, he also released a special activity book, which will serve as the only “subject” for students on bag-free Saturdays.

“Along with academic learning, children must develop proficiency in sports, vocational education, agriculture, painting, and a host of other areas aligned with their interests,” he said.

Rawat added that bag-free Saturdays will encourage students to explore their creativity and discover new interests beyond the conventional curriculum.

“Children in many foreign countries study in a healthier environment where they are not bound by excessively rigid academic routines. Our students also deserve such an atmosphere for balanced growth,” he emphasized.