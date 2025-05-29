Uttarakhand reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 10

Corona positive cases in Uttarakhand have reached 10 with five fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. However, only six cases are active at present. State health department has said that efforts to meet any eventuality have been intensified.

With five new cases of coronavirus reported in the state, number of covid patients in Uttarakhand have reached 10 including two doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh. Six of these patients are still corona active while four have recovered. One of the active patients has been admitted at Mahant Indiresh Hospital while five are in home isolation. It’s notable that seven more cases have been reported after first three cases were detected more than a week ago.

As per information shared by the state health department on Wednesday, 19 patients had undergone RTPCR test for corona and five of them were detected positive. Two of the fresh positive cases are from within the state while other three had recent travel history. They returned to the state from Hyderabad, Bangalore and Bijnore. Also, two of the currently active patients are doctors and one staff nurse of AIIMS Rishikesh.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand health secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar informed that all necessary arrangements are being taken to deal with any eventuality as to Corona spread in the state and preparations to meet the challenges are being further intensified. According to the health secretary, state health department has reiterated its alert in all medical colleges and the hospitals in view of the potential threat of the COVID-19.

“State health department and authorities have been instructed to be more vigilant after five new cases were reported on Wednesday. All medical units have been put on alert mode. People are also being appealed to be cautious,” said Dr Kumar adding that situation in the state is fully under control.