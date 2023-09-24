Uttarakhand: Police starts crackdown on drug peddlers under “Drug Free Devbhoomi 2025” campaign

Dehradun Police has started a crackdown on drug peddlers prevailing in the city under the ‘Drug-Free Devbhoomi 2025’ campaign with an aim to get rid the region of the scourge of drugs, ensuring a safer and healthier future for the people.

A total of 133 habitual drug smugglers have been identified under different police stations in Dehradun following the instruction of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh.

The action came in accordance with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s vision of making Uttarakhand “Drug-Free Devbhoomi 2025”.

Dehradun, SSP, Ajay Singh directed all the police station in-charges to identify the habitual criminals involved in drug trafficking against whom more than one case is registered in the police station. SSP also asked the official to open their past criminal history.

In an effort to combat drug-related crimes effectively, SSP Singh has issued instructions to all police station heads to compile history sheets for known drug smugglers within their respective jurisdictions. This strategic approach allows law enforcement to closely monitor and track individuals involved in drug trafficking.

These actions underscore the commitment of the Dehradun police and the state government to create a drug-free environment and safeguard the well-being of the community.