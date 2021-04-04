The Cabinet Minister of Uttarakhand, Harak Singh Rawat on Saturday inaugurated 50 bedded makeshift hospital by Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) in Kumbh Mela 2021. On the inaugural day, 20 differently-abled got artificial limbs, 35 shortlisted for OPD with food distribution for the needy.

This campaign will be in sync with the Prime Minister’s message of ‘Do Gaz Doori, Mask Hai Zaroori’. Setting up of the hospital will have its prime focus on sanitization, hygiene, wearing masks along with social distancing practices. Amid the Kumbh, the hospital will offer facilities of medicine, physiotherapy, operation theatre, plaster room, prosthesis & orthotics workshop and Calliper workshop. NSS shall offer free-of-cost measurements and artificial limb distribution camp.

Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat Said, “Since 1985, Narayan Seva Sansthan has always come forward to bring the needy and the underprivileged into the mainstream of society. In these crucial hours, Narayan Seva Sansthan is here to serve the humanity.”

The camp organised will have NSS volunteers who will serve the needs of the pilgrims with basic requirements such as providing wheelchair facilities for elderly people, foot massage and sanitization facility for saints and pilgrims along with taking care of cleanliness at the Pier. Kumbh Mela 2021 will also have NSS help pilgrims and saints with free food facility.

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “We are truly honoured as the Hon’ble Cabinet Minister of Uttarakhand, Harak Singh Rawat today inaugurated our 50 bedded makeshift hospital. NSS would like to take this opportunity of helping the pilgrims as this serves as a great opportunity to cater the needs of local people along with millions of pilgrims at the holy place of Haridwar. NSS has initiated this campaign at Kumbh Mela 2021 to offer free services from artificial limb distribution camps, food and masks distribution to the differently-abled and pilgrims in #Kumbhmela2021.”