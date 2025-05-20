Uttarakhand Madarsa Board to incorporate Operation Sindoor in its syllabus

The Uttarakhand Madarsa Education Board will incorporate the 0peration Sindoor in its syllabus to teach its students about the superiority of the valour exhibited by the Indian armed forces over Pakistan.

The board’s chairman, Mufti Shamoon Quasmi, who also heads Uttarakhand Madarsa Education Council, confirmed this during his meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Monday.

In a meeting with Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi, the Uttarakhand Madarsa Board head said that the board is considering teaching its students about the way Indian defence forces drubbed the enemy during “Operation Sindoor” in its new curriculum.

“Uttarakhand Madrasa Board in all likelihood will include Operation Sindoor in its new syllabus. The purpose behind the decision is to teach the students studying in the madrasas the country’s military achievements and sensitise them about national security. It’s also because madarsa students must be taught scientific advancements in modern warfare and the circumstances that led the Indian defence forces teach a lesson to Pakistan,” said Qasmi, adding that it will widen the scope of learning for them.

The board chairman called on Mr. Singh along with a delegation led by him which included educationists, intellectuals, and sufis. They were all praises for the minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulating the defense minister for the success of Operation Sindoor, Mufti said, “Indian defence forces have dealt a big blow to the terrorist bases in Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. India’s strategy and security is being appreciated globally owing to the huge success of Operation Sindoor. This will also be taken as a guiding force for other countries as to the accuracy of planning and execution of warfare strategy in future,” he added.

On the occasion, the delegation comprising intellectuals and religious leaders from the state demanded special financial assistance to the families of the soldiers martyred in the Operation Sindoor conflict and the civilians killed in the unwarranted attack by the enemy in Jammu and Kashmir.