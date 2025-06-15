Uttarakhand: Helicopter carrying 7 people crashes near Gaurikund

A helicopter carrying seven people on board and which was on its way to Gaurikund in Uttarakhand crashed on Sunday morning, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said.

The incident took place at around 5:20 am when the chopper, with six passengers- five adults and one child and the pilot, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed near Gaurikund.

Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said that the site of the crash was a very remote area

Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have rushed to the spot, he said

According to UCADA, the passengers in the helicopter hail from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X, “Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers.”

Further details awaited .

