Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has recovered from coronavirus infection and was discharged from the Rishikesh-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday.

The Governor was admitted to the AIIMS-Rishikesh on 23 November. Doctors have advised Baby Rani Maurya to remain under home isolation for one week.

A five member team of doctors were monitoring the health of Uttarakhand Governor. After staying at AIIMSRishikesh for five days, the Uttarakhand Governor was discharged on Saturday morning.

U.B. Mishra, Dean of the Institute Hospital Affairs Professor at AIIMS-Rishikesh said, “Uttarakhand Governor was asymptomatic and in these bygone days she failed to develop new Covid-19 symptoms.

We have advised her to remain in home isolation for seven days.”