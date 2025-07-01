Uttarakhand Govt seeks explanation from Dehradun DM over protocol breach to LS Speaker

The Uttarakhand government has sought an explanation from the Dehradun District Magistrate over an alleged breach of protocol during the official visit of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Mussoorie in June. The move comes following a formal complaint lodged by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Officials in the state protocol department confirmed that a notice has been issued to Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal for failing to adhere to official protocol during Speaker Birla’s visit to Dehradun on June 12. Notably, the Speaker was in Mussoorie on that day to participate in a function at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

According to officials, the protocol department mentioned in its notice that the Lok Sabha Secretariat had complained that the Speaker was not extended the due honour and courtesy by the district administration, as required under established protocol norms.

In addition to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions also expressed concern over the protocol lapse. In a letter dated June 19, the Ministry reportedly highlighted the indifferent approach of the Dehradun district administration, stating that attempts to contact the District Magistrate went unanswered.

“The state government has taken this issue seriously. It is being treated as negligence on the part of the district administration, which prompted the government to seek an explanation from the DM,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

The explanation letter issued by the state government clearly states that any protocol violations concerning the Speaker of the Lower House will be dealt with strictly.