Uttarakhand govt assures confidentiality to those seeking services under UCC

The Uttarakhand government has decided to keep the personal details of people seeking services under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) confidential and out of the purview of Right to Inform (RTI).

According to the officials of the state Home Department no third person will have access to the information provided for the registration by the service seekers Under the Uttarakhand UCC. They informed that third parties seeking information, through RTI or other means, about UCC registered couples will be able to get the details of only the number of registrations.

Advertisement

They affirmed that no personal information about the couples or others who registered for the services seeking under UCC would be provided to the third parties.

Advertisement

State Additional Secretary, Home, Nivedita Kukreti stated that confidentiality of information will be adhered to top priority in entertaining RTI applications against persons seeking services under UCC.

Privacy of the people registered under the UCC and confidentiality of information has been given top priority by the government. Details like names, addresses, contact numbers, aadhaar cards, religion, castes and other personal details will not be made public by the state government. Only the number of registrations done under UCC will be in the public domain. This message and intention of the government as to preserving privacy of service seekers of UCC is also being circulated online to the visitors of the UCC official website” said Kukreti.

Kukreti, however, assured, “Persons who apply for services like Live in relationship, marriages, divorce or even demanding share on parental properties under UCC can ask for information related to their applications either to self or through a joint application with another person. No third person will access this information.”

The additional home secretary added that details as to the registrations under UCC will also be sent to the police station for record keeping. Even police stations in-charge concerned will be able to access this information pertaining to UCC registrations given in under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police. Kukeri clarified, “If the officials privy to the personal information under UCC misused them at any level stern action will be taken against them.”