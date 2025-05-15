Uttarakhand government orders action against employees faulting daily attendance

Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami government has warned of disciplinary action against its employees coming late to the office more than four times a month.

The state government on Friday issued an order to all the departments with instruction for strict adherence to the office attendance guidelines. The government order issued by Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD), Vinod Kumar Suman, stated that despite mandatory biometric attendance in all government offices across the state, it has been observed that employees and officials are not adhering to it.

It said that a verbal warning will be given by the reporting officials to those employees who come late once a month. This will follow a warning in writing to those employees and officials coming late for two consecutive days in a month. Government employees and officials coming late three days in a month will be deprived of their one casual leave.

However order reads that strict disciplinary action will be taken against the officials and employees coming late to the office for four days in a month. This may even result into salary deduction as well.

It’s notable that all government departments in the state have installed a biometric system of attendance. However, employees seldom register their attendance through these devices. Chief Minister had also expressed his unhappiness over government employees not following the biometric attendance norms and had been found missing from their offices.