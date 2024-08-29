Uttarakhand: DGP forms committee to curb crimes against women, issues guidelines for public events

Uttarakhand’s Director General of Police (DGP), Abhinav Kumar, has decided to develop a detailed action plan to prevent crimes against women in the state and ensure more effective action against such offences.

As part of this initiative, he formed a five-member committee on Wednesday under the chairmanship of P. Renuka Devi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, Uttarakhand.

The DGP stated that this committee will present a detailed report after conducting a comprehensive study on various aspects, including the nature of crimes against women in the state, crime rates, identification of sensitive areas, reporting of such crimes, the status of investigations, and the outcomes in court. The report will also provide information on the assistance and services available to crime victims.

The committee will also assess the actions being taken by the police to prevent crimes against women, the level of awareness in society about these crimes, and the infrastructural and human resource needs in the districts for effective crime control.

Abhinav Kumar further mentioned that in view of the inconvenience caused to the general public during religious processions and dharnas/demonstrations, he has instructed all district in-charges in Uttarakhand to coordinate with the concerned District Magistrate to regulate events while maintaining public convenience and peace.

The DGP directed that events should not disrupt the functioning of hospitals and educational institutions, nor should they impede patients and students in their daily activities.

He emphasized that time limits for such events should be fixed, and gatherings exceeding the stipulated time should be declared illegal. He also directed that before granting permission, authorities must ensure that the event does not disrupt the normal life of the general public.

He also advised that when planning routes for processions and demonstrations, the above-mentioned concerns should be considered, and generally, permission for events should not be granted on government working days.

The DGP added that event permissions be scheduled as much as possible on government holidays and that dharnas and demonstrations should be held at designated sites whenever feasible.