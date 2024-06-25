Uttarakhand CM wants PM to clear 24 power projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant the Centre’s clearance to 24 hydro power projects. He also sought the Centre’s nod to Dehradun-Mussoorie rail project.

In an important meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Dhami requested him to review the final report of Expert Committee-2 constituted by the Supreme Court of India on the banned 24 HydroElectric Power Projects (HEPs) proposed on Alaknanda, Bhagirathi and their tributaries.

Dhami informed the PM that these projects were cleared by the Experts Committee-2 constituted by the SC in 2014, after reviewing all 70 HEPs in the state, and were awaiting nod from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Union Ministry of Power.

The CM said: “HEPs are the key sectors for increasing a state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Early clearance of these projects will help the state achieve its target of state’s economic growth.”

He also sought the centre’s nod for the 24 projects which will also lead the state to meet its power requirements as Uttarakhand has to purchase electricity worth Rs 1,000 crore annually from the open market.

Dhami also requested the PM to direct the departments and authorities concerned to clear the pending forest land transfer proposals to expedite development works of strategic importance.

“Uttarakhand has 67 per cent forest area cover leading to less availability of land for the developmental works. The state has its strategic importance having international borders. In view of this, there is undue delay in getting approvals from the Centre for the developmental projects mainly due to non-availability of compensatory lands owing to the provisions of Forest Conservation and Development Act 2023. This hinders the road constructions and other infrastructural works by the state government, Government of India agencies like NHAI, BRO, ITBP, Railways and Indian Army,” said Dhami.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further stressed upon the need to grant the Centre’s approval for Dehradun-Mussoorie rail line project for the expansion of rail services in Uttarakhand, especially in the hills.