Uttarakhand: CM Dhami rushes to Delhi to finalise names with BJP leadership

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to get his new cabinet in the next few days as BJP’s Central leadership has almost cleared the decks and governor Lt General Gurmeet Singh has also been briefed by him.

The chief minister rushed to Delhi on Tuesday to seek Centre’s approval for the names to be included in the new cabinet.

BJP leaders in Dehradun and officials from chief minister’s office have informed that the exact date for commissioning a new cabinet of the Dhami government is likely to be finalised on Tuesday with the Central leadership in Delhi. As expected, the chief minister rushed to Delhi to meet Central leaders and finalise the names to be inducted in the new cabinet. He was likely to meet BJP president JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary BL Santosh to finalise the list.

Before leaving for Delhi, Dhami called upon the governor on Monday at Raj Bhavan and discussed the modalities for the cabinet rejig with him. The Governor and the chief minister also had a word on politicial developments in the state owing to the exit of former finance minister and Rishikesh MLA Premchand Agarwal. The resignation of Aggarwal, who was forced to put in his papers, was accepted by the governor on Sunday, the day he announced his resignation.

The chief minister’s office refused to share details about his likely meetings with Nadda and Santosh but informed under condition of anonymity that the CM had to be in Delhi to meet Union ministers and party leaders in Delhi to discuss developmental projects as well in addition to Agarwal’s resignation.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs in Uttarakhand are not leaving any opportunity to bag cabinet berths with the help of the leaders in Delhi. Those aspiring for induction in the new cabinet are in touch with their political patrons to assess their chances of inclusion in the cabinet.