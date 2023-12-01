Uttarakhand CM Dhami holds discussions on reducing impact of natural disasters at disaster management conference

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with scientists and experts from India and abroad at the 6th World Disaster Management Conference in the state capital on Thursday.

CM Dhami inaugurated the 6th World Disaster Management Conference at Graphic Era University in Dehradun on November 28.

On the third day of the conference, the Chief Minister met with senior scientists and experts from India and abroad and brainstormed on measures to reduce the loss of life and property in almost all types of disasters.

The conference, scheduled to host experts and scientists from various countries, was scheduled to run from November 28 to December 1, 2023, with over 60 technical sessions planned.

During the event, the Chief Minister also unveiled the book “Resilient India: How Prime Minister Narendra Modi Changed India’s Disaster Management Model,” based on Prime Minister Modi’s experiences.

Chairing the first session of the third day of the conference today, Dr. Pema Gyamtsho (ICIMOD, Nepal) said that the mountains are accessible and they also tell us about the marginality and fragility of growing the country’s social economy and the future.

The first session held great significance in the four-day world-class conference as it held discussions about resilience in the Himalayas. Scientists and experts also expressed their views on sustainable development.

At the same time, in the second session, deep concern was expressed about various states of the country that were usually prone to disasters. Experts also expressed their special views on capacity building at the global level.

Technical sessions were held at the international conference, in which capacity building was described as part of the global strategy.

Experts said that research is as important for us as its implementation. Scientists and experts also suggested answers to important questions like how to protect oneself from adverse situations and the importance of development in the Himalayan region.

The technical sessions included panel discussions on net zero, community health, resilience and preparedness for legacy and climate, as well as lessons from Miyamoto’s experience in disaster areas in Turkey, Syria, Morocco, Afghanistan, Nepal and Haiti.

It also discussed heat action planning, humanitarian issues, the role of the Indian Armed Forces in assistance and disaster relief, climate-resilient technologies for sustainable natural resource management in mountain ecosystems, and early warning systems to reduce the impact of climate change-induced disasters.

The 6th WDMC-2023 is being organised jointly by the Government of Uttarakhand, Disaster Management Initiatives and Convergence Society (DMICS), Hyderabad, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) and Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), Dehradun.