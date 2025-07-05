Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami takes to level rice field, plants paddy

In a bid to pay his tribute to the farming community Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday took to levelling of his rice field and transplanting paddy plants alongside other workers.

Dhami stated that his tribute to the farmers’ hardwork reminded him of his early days.

Dhami entered his rice field located in Nagra Terai region of Khatima in Kumaon region and tried his hands first at puddling the tilled water-logged farmland by levelling it and then transplanted a bunch of germinated paddy plants along with other workers.

As he took to the levelling Dhami enjoyed miniature surfing as his wooden leveler being pulled by the a pair of bullocks in the field. As spend only a symbolic time with othef worlers Chief Minister said that he was reminded of a part of his early days in Khatima working in the field.

Paying tribute to the hard work, dedication and sacrifice of farmers Dhami said “stepping into the fields brought back memories of earlier days. Farmers are not only the backbone of our economy but also the carriers of our culture and traditions. They showcase our ethos ways of traditional living.”

Latter Chief Minister offered prayers to the deities Bhoomiya (the god of land), Indra (the rain god) and Megh (the god of clouds) while celebrating state’s cultural folk tradition known “Hudkiya Baul” as a mark of respect to the farming season in monsoon.

Dhami move is also being seen as a political score over his predecessors for none of the past Chief Ministers ever mingled with the farmers in the field. Apart from this initiative is being taken as an step forward by the head of government to honour state’s culture, farming and preserving traditional folk arts.