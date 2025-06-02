Uttar Pradesh to launch UPSWAN 3.0 to strengthen e-governance and transparency

In a major step towards modernizing governance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is set to roll out the Uttar Pradesh State Wide Area Network (UPSWAN 3.0)—a key initiative aimed at enhancing the state’s e-governance infrastructure.

Driven by the Chief Minister’s vision of future-ready governance, this initiative seeks not only to reinforce existing digital systems but also to align them with emerging technological demands.

UPSWAN 3.0, the upgraded version of the currently operational UPSWAN 2.0, will serve as the core communication backbone supporting e-governance across the state.

Officials said on Monday that UPSWAN, launched under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP), has played a crucial role in connecting government offices across Uttar Pradesh. Efforts are now underway to upgrade it to UPSWAN 3.0, which will include enhanced features such as improved security, better connectivity, real-time monitoring, and greater transparency.

The Department of IT and Electronics has initiated preparations for implementation. As part of the process, the Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO) has been designated as the nodal agency responsible for executing the project across the state.

Under UPSWAN 3.0, the aim is to connect all government offices across Uttar Pradesh through an advanced interface featuring enhanced security and robust connectivity. UPDESCO’s action plan is focused on bringing previously unconnected offices under the UPSWAN network.

While the State Headquarters, Commissionerate Offices, and District Headquarters are already connected, significant progress has been made at the tehsil and block levels—with 235 out of 351 tehsil headquarters and 574 out of 828 block headquarters integrated. Preparations are now in place to connect the remaining 116 tehsil headquarters, 254 block headquarters, and 75 Vikas Bhawans under UPSWAN 3.0.

Officials stated that UPSWAN 3.0 is designed to bridge the digital divide among government departments by promoting the extensive use of IT solutions in governance. The initiative will provide a scalable, configurable, and future-ready infrastructure by incorporating industry standards and leveraging advanced technologies.

It will integrate State Wide Area Network (SWAN) technology to support dynamic traffic routing using Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) and Internet Leased Lines (ILL), creating a robust framework for present and future needs.

The system will feature centralized management, automation, continuous monitoring, easy deployment, and advanced security measures such as Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).

The advanced network architecture of UPSWAN 3.0 will ensure seamless connectivity for critical government applications hosted at the Uttar Pradesh State Data Center (UPSDC), including essential services like e-office and other mission-critical e-governance platforms. It is designed to evolve in line with the changing demands of government operations and citizen-centric services.

To bolster cybersecurity, the network will incorporate encrypted communication, end-to-end data encryption, next-generation firewalls (NGFW), intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS), and advanced persistent threat (APT) protection.

Additionally, UPSWAN 3.0 will support simplified access by integrating new features, enabling hybrid connectivity options, adopting standard protocols, and streamlining network management.