Uttar Pradesh: State govt to fully fund all 38 Disability Rehabilitation Centres

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a major step towards empowering Divyangjan by proposing state-funded operation of all 38 District Disability Rehabilitation Centers (DDRCs). The initiative aims to strengthen service delivery and ensure better rehabilitation support for thousands of persons with disabilities across the state.

Currently, only 5–6 of Uttar Pradesh’s 38 DDRCs receive financial support from the Government of India, while one centre in Ambedkar Nagar is run independently by NTPC.

Advertisement

Officials here on Monday said that acknowledging the funding gap, the state’s Social Welfare Department has proposed that all DDRCs be fully operated using state resources. To implement this, an annual budget of approximately Rs 12 crore has been recommended. The move aims to provide consistent rehabilitation, skill development, and assistive services to persons with disabilities across the state.

Advertisement

The DDRCs offer essential services, including health check-ups, assistive aids, artificial limbs, and skill training. However, many of these centers have not been functioning at full capacity. With this decision, the state government aims to breathe new life into these centers, significantly improving their reach and effectiveness. The initiative will also contribute to the larger goal of making Divyangjan self-reliant and integrated into the mainstream of society.

To date, around 15 lakh Divyangjan have been registered on the UDID portal in Uttar Pradesh, with most receiving unique ID cards. In line with this vision, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the establishment of ‘Divyang Rehabilitation Centers’ in all 18 divisional headquarters of the state. These centers will provide localized access to rehabilitation, education, and skill development services.

This comprehensive proposal reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that every DDRC operates at its full potential and that no Divyangjan is left behind. By strengthening these centers, the UP government is not only improving service delivery but also laying the foundation for a more inclusive and empowered future for persons with disabilities in Uttar Pradesh.