Utility value of Indigenous cow emphasised at Central University of Odisha

The utility value of the Indigenous cow and the nutritious contents of its milk, urine, and dung, as mentioned in ancient Indian Vedic texts and Puranas was dwelt upon in a special lecture organised by Central University of Odisha (CUO).

The programme was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, in the presence of Dr Sanjay Kumar Pradhan, Dr Jayanta Kumar Nayak, and Dr Gagan Bihari Suar from CUO, along with Prof Manas P Goswami from NEHU.

Prof Tripathi emphasised the significance of the Indigenous cow.

He explained that while the Western view of the cow differs, the Indian perspective sees the cow as a revered mother figure, with deep roots in spiritual and cultural practices. He also spoke about the scientific benefits of milk from indigenous cows.

Dr Nayak elaborated on the importance of the cow in Indian literature, citing references from the Rigveda, Atharvaveda, Mahabharata, Ramayana, and other ancient texts. He also highlighted the contributions of great historical figures and noted the protection of the cow in Article 48 of the Indian Constitution. Dr Nayak further discussed the medicinal properties of cow’s milk, urine, and dung.

Dr Suar also touched upon the significance of the cow in Vedic and Puranic texts and voiced strong opposition to cow slaughter.

Dr Prasenjit Sinha, OSD, compered the event, while Dr Sanjay Kumar Pradhan delivered the vote of thanks. Faculty members, research scholars, and students from the Department of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry attended the lecture in large numbers. The event threw light insightful exploration into the cultural and scientific relevance of the cow in Indian tradition.