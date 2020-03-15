Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to ensure the “release” of 22 Congress MLA allegedly held captive in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Governor Lalji Tandon asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek trust vote on Monday, in a late-night move on Saturday, days after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the Congress pushing into a crisis after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted and joined the BJP.

In the 4-page letter, shared by Congress spokesperson with the media, CM Nath has alleged that the BJP has held these MLAs captive.

“Please use your power as Union home minister so that 22 Congress MLAs held captive can safely reach Madhya Pradesh and participate in the Assembly session beginning from March 16, without any allurement and fear,” read the letter.

In his letter, Nath said that the Congress government in the state will provide excellent security to these 22 MLAs, if they are “released”.

He further said that BSP MLA Rambai and his family members were freed from the “captivity” of BJP leaders in Haryana’s Gurugram earlier this month.

On March 9, 19 MLAs were taken to Bengaluru by BJP leaders by three charter planes, Mr Nath claimed.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that the “personal communication facilities” (mobile phones) of the MLAs have been taken away and they are held captive in Bengaluru, he alleged.

“This is an unprecedented situation because on the one hand the BJP is holding them captive and on the other hand it is demanding a floor test,” Mr Nath said, adding that a trust vote has no meaning in this situation.

Earlier on Saturday, MP BJP delegation had called on the governor and demanded floor test before the beginning of the budget session on March 16.

With the resignations accepted of the 6 Congress MLAs, now the 230 member assembly’s strength has gone down to 222 and the Congress has 108 MLAs and with the support of its allies it will have 7 more MLAs’ support. If the speaker accepts the resignation of the rest of the rebel MLAs Congress will be in minority and BJP with its 107 legislators will be the single largest party.

The Congress on Sunday expressed confidence that it will prove its majority in the House, while the opposition BJP claimed that the ruling dispensation has been reduced to minority as 22 of its MLAs have resigned.

“We are confident of proving our majority,” state Public Relations Minister P C Sharma said.

(With PTI inputs)