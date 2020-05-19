The first tranche of the 50 ventilators has been dispatched to India from the United States as a part of latter’s support to the former in the fight against the invisible enemy – coronavirus.

There were reports being circulated regarding the cost bearer of the ventilators as many said that India has been paying US $2.6 million to the US for these ventilators. Contrary to this, Ramona El Hamzaoui, acting director of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), said, “This is a donation. The US government plans to donate 200 ventilators to India, and we expect the first tranche of 50 to arrive soon.”

BJP leader Vijay Chauthaiwale took to twitter and posted a media report giving the details of the deal which is saying that the supply of ventilators was a donation and no money has to be paid by India.

He attacked some media houses for their reports on the deal which according to him was to discredit the image of Indian Prime Minister.

He also attacked some left-liberals by levelling charges of discrediting PM’s image through spreading such propaganda.

US President Donald Trump had last week announced that his country will donate the ventilators to India to treat the Covid-19 patients.

“The USAID on behalf of the U.S. and through the generosity of the American people and the innovation of the American private industry is providing access to medical supplies and ventilators to India and other countries,” Hamzaoui was quoted as saying by PTI.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Indian Red Cross Society and other relevant stakeholders in India and the U.S. to assist in the delivery, transportation and placement of these donated ventilators,” she said.

These ventilators will complement India’s ongoing efforts to make the best of care immediately available to those most in need, she added.