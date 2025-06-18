US had no role in brokering India, Pak ceasefire: PM Modi clarifies in 35-minute phone call to US Prez Trump

Setting the records straight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear to US President Donald Trump that the US had no role in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan last month.

During a 35-minute phone call, PM Modi also pointed out that there was no discussion on a US-India trade deal during the recent hostilities.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a 35-minute phone call, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

“India has never accepted, does not accept, and will never accept mediation in its bilateral relations with Pakistan,” Modi clarified.

Misri said that the two leaders discussed India-Pakistan relations, with PM Modi clarifying that there was no discussion of trade deals or mediation between India and Pakistan during the recent conflict.

Notably, Congress and other Opposition parties have consistently been demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the repeated claims by US President Trump that his threat of cutting trade with India and Pakistan led to the ceasefire.

“India has made it clear to the world that it will not tolerate terrorism and will take all necessary actions to combat it,” Misri said, quoting the Prime Minister.

Briefing President Trump on Operation Sindoor and India’s action against terrorism, PM Modi emphasised that the operation was measured, precise, and non-escalatory.

The call came after a scheduled meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit was cancelled due to President Trump’s early departure, the Foreign Secretary said.

The leaders also discussed global issues, including the Israel-Iran conflict and the need for a peaceful resolution.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the two leaders agreed on the importance of direct talks between the two sides to achieve a peaceful resolution.

On the question of the Indo-Pacific Region, both leaders shared the perspective about the region’s security and stability while supporting the role of the Quad.

PM Modi and President Trump agreed to meet again in the near future. President Trump extended an invitation to visit the US, which PM Modi was unable to accept due to prior commitments. However, PM Modi invited President Trump to visit India for the next Quad meeting, which was accepted.