The US Department of Commerce will lead an Education Trade Mission to three cities in India — Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi — with an aim to identify and promote opportunities for collaboration between Indian and American institutes of higher education, US Embassy in India said in a statement. The visit which is set to start today will continue till Friday.

The delegation will include 21 US higher education institutions from 15 states. This visit is against the backdrop of the announcement of India’s National Education Policy in 2020, which outlined an aggressive plan to revamp and expand India’s higher education system, including expansion of research, experiential learning, and internationalization of curricula.

Higher education institutions in the US bring a wealth of experience and best practices in these areas to support India in achieving its education goals.

Besides institutes, three education technology and service providers will join the delegation to bring their world-class capabilities to India.

“This trade mission will explore new partnerships in education and will further strengthen the strong and growing higher education ties between the United States and India,” said Charge d’Affaires Patricia A. Lacina on the visit.

The program will provide mission participants with specialized meetings with Indian higher education institutes, student recruiting agents, and other stakeholders to hear directly from Indian educators and students.

There will also be in-person student fairs held on September 12 in Mumbai and September 15 in New Delhi. The delegation will also meet with state and central government leaders, education regulators, and business executives to hear their perspectives on how the US institutes can partner with Indian organizations to boost India’s economy.