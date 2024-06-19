US Congressional delegates meet Tibetan spiritual head Dalai Lama

With the US lawmakers on Wednesday meeting the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, the issue of Tibet is back on the global agenda.

The US Congressional delegation was headed by Foreign Affairs Committee of US House, Chairman Micheal McCaul that also met the Tibetan Government-In-Exile.

While China is not happy with the US showing solidarity with the Tibetans, this visit comes ahead of US President Joe Biden signing the Tibetan Resolve Act soon to resolve the Tibet dispute.

This law puts pressure on China to hold talks with Tibetan officials to sort out the issue, as dialogue to resolve the issue had been stalled since 2010.

The US has been supporting the rights of the Tibetan community to practice their religion and culture and has charged China with violation of human rights.

More than the freedom of Tibet, the Dalai Lama is seeking for a middle path for autonomy of Tibet.

Dalai Lama, 88, who is the rallying figure for the cause of Tibet, while interacting with a high-level US Congressional delegation, said: “As soon as wake up thinking Buddha’s teachings mainly altruism. And thinking about the whole world, we are same human being. We all have same right and this world belongs to humanity. We should take care of this world irrespective of what religion or tradition the people of the world should be peaceful, happy, that’s our goal.”

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile at McLeodGanj in Dharamshala ever since he fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet.

MaCaul said that the US aims to take forward the resolution of the Tibetan issue.

“It is still my hope that one day the Dalai Lama and his people will return to Tibet in peace,” he said.

Former Speaker of House of Representatives and top democrat Nancy Pelosi had earlier visited Dharamshala 2008, attacking China had said “His Holiness Dalai Lama, with his message of knowledge, tradition, compassion, purity of soul and love, will live a long time and his legacy will live forever. But you, the President of China, you’ll be gone and nobody will give you credit for anything.”

Meanwhile, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has thanked the delegation.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering of CTA said, “The Resolve Tibet Act is very important to us and you have taken a lot of energy to get this through the House and through the Senate.”

He also acknowledged the contribution of Hollywood actor for his efforts to strengthen the Tibetan cause.