US approves over $131 million military sale to boost India’s maritime security in Indo-Pacific

In a significant initiative reflecting its commitment to the Quad, the United States has approved a potential USD 131 million foreign military sale to India aimed at enhancing maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Government of India had requested to buy SeaVision software (including requested software enhancements); Technical Assistance Field Team (TAFT) training; remote software and analytic support; access to SeaVision documentation; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is USD 131 million.

According to the US Defense Cooperation Agency, this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by bolstering its maritime domain awareness, analytical capabilities, and strategic posture. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractor will be Hawkeye 360, located in Herndon, VA. At this time, the US Government is not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US Government or contractor representatives to India.

There will be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale. The description and dollar value are for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.