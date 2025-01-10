Urban water transport system could become reality in 15 Indian cities

An urban water transport system could soon become a reality in 15 Indian cities.

The Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) is toying with the plan to introduce a water transport system in urban cities to start the service.

Advertisement

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, who heads the IWDC council, said plans are on to introduce urban metro water systems in 15 cities across India, including Guwahati.

Advertisement

These systems aim to enhance urban mobility by utilizing existing waterways, similar to the Kochi Water Metro project.

Sonowal said plans are afoot to develop a water transport system in metro cities to ease the burden on road traffic. He, however, added that the timeline for the implementation of the project has not been fixed, but the project would soon see the light of the day.

The Kochi Water Metro is India’s first integrated water transport system, designed to connect 10 islands around Kochi through 15 routes spanning 78 kilometers.

The project employs a fleet of 78 electrically propelled hybrid ferries serving 38 terminals, providing efficient and eco-friendly transportation to over 33,000 island residents. It was officially inaugurated and opened to passengers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25, 2023.

This initiative not only reduces traffic congestion but also promotes sustainable urban development by lowering carbon emissions and enhancing connectivity.

The success of the Kochi Water Metro has inspired similar projects in other Indian cities. For instance, Mangaluru is set to launch an eco-friendly water metro system aimed at transforming urban transport by connecting key areas along the Nethravathi and Gurupura rivers.

Implementing Urban Metro Water Systems in cities like Guwahati involves developing infrastructure such as terminals, procuring environmentally friendly vessels, and integrating these systems with existing urban transport networks. These projects are expected to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce pollution, and provide efficient public transportation options, Sonowal added.

Urban Metro Water Systems offer several advantages, including reduced travel time, lower environmental impact, and improved connectivity for communities residing near waterways.

However, challenges such as infrastructure development, maintenance, and ensuring seamless integration with other modes of transport need to be addressed for successful implementation.