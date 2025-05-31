Urban Flooding Claims Five Lives in Guwahati, Minister Assures Relief and Long-Term Solutions

At least five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Guwahati as intense rainfall and severe waterlogging continue to paralyze life in the city known as the Gateway to Northeast India.

The relentless urban flooding has left many homeless, particularly in low-lying areas, as swollen drains and waterlogged streets wreaked havoc. Among the casualties, a tragic landslide in the Chapaidong area claimed the lives of three members of a single family.

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday visited several flood-affected localities to assess the damage firsthand. “Guwahati has been receiving intense rainfall for the past two to three days. Waterlogging has severely impacted normal activities across the city. We are making every effort to address the issue and ensure timely relief to those affected,” he told the media.

Flash floods and waterlogging have become recurring issues in Guwahati, exacerbated by two decades of unplanned urban growth. Encroachment on natural wetlands and choking of hill streams—once vital for the city’s drainage—have made even moderate rainfall a trigger for disaster.

This year, unusually intense pre-monsoon rains have overwhelmed civic infrastructure. Hill areas have reported landslides, while low-lying localities remain submerged, forcing residents to wade through waist-deep water or evacuate altogether.

In response, disaster response teams and municipal workers have been deployed to clear blocked drains, rescue stranded individuals, and distribute emergency supplies, including food and safe drinking water. Pumps have been installed in the worst-hit areas, while medical teams remain on standby to prevent outbreaks of water-borne diseases.

Urban local bodies have urged residents in vulnerable zones to stay indoors, avoid flooded streets, and remain alert to official advisories.

Minister Mallabaruah emphasized that while relief efforts are ongoing, the government is also actively exploring long-term drainage and flood-mitigation strategies to prevent future crises.