UP’s qualitative participation in India’s strong identity in the world: Dhankhar

Describing Uttar Pradesh as the best state, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the changes that have come here after 2017.

He said that today Uttar Pradesh has a qualitative participation in India’s distinct and strong identity in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Appealing to everyone to contribute to the ongoing campaign regarding the concept of ‘Developed India’ by 2047, he said that every person should make sacrifices in the havan of a developed India because whatever we can do for the country is less.

Vice – President was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Sainik School in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday. Vice President’s wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar was also present on this occasion.

Referring to the changes in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Vice President said that after 2017, there has been qualitative growth in education, medicine, entrepreneurship and other sectors in UP. Whereas before 2017 this state was in the grip of fear. The law and order situation was not good and the common man was troubled.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on many aspects, the Vice President said that Yogi ji has done a wonderful and miraculous job by completing Sainik School Gorakhpur in just three years. Actually, the echo of Yogi ji’s miraculous works is heard everywhere. It was difficult and unimaginable to make a Sainik School operational in three years but there was faith that CM Yogi would make it happen.

Inspiring the students of all schools including Sainik School and the general public, the Vice President said that Indianness is our identity and nation is our religion. We have to put nationalism above personal interest. Compromise with nationalism would be a betrayal of the nation. We should not tolerate those who question the nation.

The Vice President said that today’s India is not the India of ten years ago , rather it is a strong India. Earlier the country’s gold was mortgaged in a Swiss bank, today this is not the case but the country’s gold reserves are sufficient. In Kashmir, where no one was visible, more than two crore tourists have been coming there since two-three years after the abolition of Article 370. The framers of the Constitution had made Article 370 temporary but some people considered it permanent.

Shri Dhankhar explained to the students that they should never be afraid of failure because failure is the beginning of success. He said to remove the fear from the mind. If you are afraid, your talent will be frustrated. He attributed the unprecedented success of Chandrayaan 3 to the partial success of Chandrayaan 2. Referring to the importance of education, he said that education is the medium of change. Social evils can be attacked only through education.

VP said that Purvanchal is an important part of Uttar Pradesh. The structure of the first Sainik School of this area is amazing. The charisma done by CM Yogi in the form of this magnificent Sainik School is the way to build the future generation. He is confident that this Sainik School will be a reflection of Yogi ji’s special imprint.

The Vice President said that the country’s first Sainik School was established in 1960 by the then Chief Minister Dr. Sampurnanand ji in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Now in UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has done a commendable job of opening Sainik Schools through the State Society. By building Sainik School in a short time and being the Chief Minister for the longest period, Yogi ji has broken the record of former CM Dr. Sampurnanand ji, he said.

Shri Dhankhar said that through this invitation, Yogi ji also made us realize that education is a medium to bring change, remove inequality and create equality. The Vice President said that by giving me the opportunity to inaugurate Sainik School Gorakhpur, you (Yogi ji) have added a new chapter in my life. Will never forget it.

Shri Dhankhar said that the Sainik School of Gorakhpur will inspire every state to form a society on its lines and establish Sainik School in their state. He said that the attachment I have developed today for Gorakhpur by attending the inauguration ceremony of this Sainik School will remain for the rest of my life.

In the inauguration ceremony of Sainik School, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to Gorakshbhoomi, the historical, spiritual and spiritual place of Nath sect, and linked it with his home region Rajasthan. He said that the present Goraksha Peethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath’s grandfather Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj was from Udaipur, Rajasthan. Hanuman Prasad Poddar of Geeta Press also belonged to Rajasthan. He said that it has been his great good fortune that he was a member of the Lok Sabha along with Yogi Ji’s Gurudev Mahant Avedyanath Ji. When he became a minister at the Centre, Mahant Avedyanath ji was one of the few people whose blessings he took.

At the inauguration ceremony of Sainik School, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Vice President by presenting him Angavastra and a terracotta idol of Lord Ganesha. On this occasion, Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi presented a terracotta idol of Lord Ganesha to the Vice President’s wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who inaugurated Sainik School Gorakhpur, also inspected it along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He inspected the class room, play ground, swimming pool, residential complex etc. After that, shooting was also practiced at the newly constructed Eklavya Shooting Range site. With a view to make the environment clean and beautiful, he gave the message of keeping nature green by planting trees.