UP’s mining policy a model of transparency and technological efficiency: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised the crucial role of the mining sector in the state’s journey towards achieving a one trillion-dollar economy.

He noted that the sector has evolved beyond just mineral extraction to become a key driver of economic growth, investment attraction, and local employment generation.

Advertisement

During a comprehensive review meeting of the Department of Geology and Mining on Sunday, the Chief Minister stated that the state’s mining policy has now emerged as a model of transparency and technological efficiency.

Advertisement

Highlighting the department’s performance, he noted that mineral revenue recorded an average annual growth rate of 18.14% between FY 2021–22 and FY 2024–25. In FY 2024–25, revenue from major minerals stood at Rs 608.11 crore. Remarkably, in just the first two months of FY 2025–26, the state has already generated Rs 623 crore in revenue, reflecting the sector’s consistent growth and the department’s operational effectiveness.

The Chief Minister was informed that leases for major minerals such as phosphorite, iron ore, and gold have been successfully auctioned in recent years. He directed officials to expedite the composite licensing process further and ensure the timely identification of potential mining zones, along with the prompt preparation of geological reports. Emphasising the impact of transparent and investor-friendly policies, the Chief Minister noted that prominent companies like JSW, Adani Group, Tata Steel, and UltraTech Cement have shown strong interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh.

The department has undertaken substantial work across more than 70 sub-indicators to secure Uttar Pradesh a top position in the State Mining Readiness Index (SMRI). A 100% implementation of the Mine Surveillance System has been achieved in all mining districts, leading to significant improvements in the average timeline for environmental clearances and enhancing the overall transparency of regulatory procedures. The Chief Minister instructed that the remaining reforms be completed within the stipulated timeframe to ensure Uttar Pradesh attains ‘Category-A’ status in SMRI.

To effectively curb illegal mining, transportation, and storage, the Chief Minister called for a robust monitoring mechanism in coordination with transport operators. He made it clear that mining activities will not be permitted in river catchment areas, and strict accountability will be enforced against responsible officials if violations occur.

Officials reported that 57 technology-enabled check gates have been installed and 21,477 vehicles blacklisted. Systems such as the Vehicle Tracking System (VTS), colour coding, and white tagging are functioning efficiently. The Chief Minister directed that only GPS-enabled vehicles meeting the required standards be authorised for mineral transportation, and that their movement be tracked in real-time through the VTS module.

Since 2024, the PGRS laboratory and drone surveys have identified 99 potential mining sites, of which 23 have been deemed suitable for operations. Post-monsoon assessments have also been conducted for sand/morang deposits in 52 locations.

Appreciating these efforts, the Chief Minister instructed that monitoring of active leases and volumetric analysis for accurate extraction assessment should be further intensified.

The meeting was also informed that the regulation fees collected from brick kilns amounted to Rs 258.61 crore in 2024–25 and Rs 70.80 crore as of 2025–26. The Chief Minister directed that the brick kiln sector be modernised through the adoption of technology and innovation, with regular engagement with kiln operators.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed that the process of issuing new leases for minor minerals be completed during the monsoon season, enabling mining activities to commence from October 15. He also emphasised the optimal utilisation of the DMF fund, instructing that it be prioritised for public welfare initiatives, such as establishing Anganwadi centres, developing playgrounds, enhancing healthcare and skill training, and promoting water and energy conservation.