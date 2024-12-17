Uproar over removal of cycle track’s solar roof in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has dismantled a section of the 23-km-long solar roof cycle track along the Outer Ring Road near Kokapet to ease traffic congestion in the surrounding area. However, the removal of the country’s first solar roof cycle track, built during the previous BRS government, has triggered a political storm with the opposition party accusing the Congress government of “erasing KCR’s legacy.” The move came as the country was celebrating the “Fit India Cycling Drive” initiative to promote cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation.

After a hue and cry was raised on social media over the dismantling of the bicycle track, the Cyberabad police clarified that only 80 metres of the roof were being removed to build a small down-ramp from Nanakramguda to Narsingi to ease traffic from Gachibowli, following regular bottlenecks on the stretch. However, by then, the BRS social media activists had already stirred up an uproar with a video showing the dismantling of the solar roof on the cycle track. Since Hyderabad has a strong bicycling community that regularly uses the facility, there were predictably loud protests on social media platforms.

A brainchild of the then municipal administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, on the lines of the South Korean Bike Highway, this is the second of its kind in the world and the first in the country. Built at the cost of Rs 100 crore, it was inaugurated on 1 October 2023. The track promotes eco-friendly transportation and harnesses solar energy. It was designed considering the safety of cyclists and provides several amenities. The 16,000 solar roof panels on the track protect from sun, and rain and offer a pleasant cycling experience apart from generating power. Built near the financial district and IT corridor, it enjoys pride of place among cycling enthusiasts.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao responded to the video of the dismantling of the portion of the roof with a post on social media, saying, “Is there a more idiotic government in the country?” For the past few days, the regional party has been claiming that the Congress government was erasing Telangana’s cultural identity and the initiatives and schemes taken up by the previous BRS government under K Chandrasekhar Rao.