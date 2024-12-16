Uproar on Sambhal, Bahraich violence in UP Assembly

Uproar by the opposition over the Bahraich and Sambhal violence during the zero hour marked the first day of the winter session of Uttar Pradesh assembly here on Monday. The ruling party and the opposition fiercely accused each other over the issue with SP charging the BJP government of the state of promoting communal violence.

While presenting his side, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey said that the incidents happened due to the negligence of the police and administration. This should be investigated.On the Sambhal incident, he said that there was a possibility of dispute during the survey. If the government knew this, it should have filed a review petition in the court. Saying that that it is not about not to the temple as we all have temples in our homes, he alleged that UP is moving towards communalism today and it is the duty of everyone to save the state from going into the fire of communalism.

Advertisement

Pandey further , said that every year a large number of police forces were deployed on the route through which the procession took place in Bahraich. But this time police force was not deployed even after demand by the local police station which shows conspiracy behind the violence. However, Jansatta Party president Raghuraj Pratsp Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya hit back at the opposition’s statements on the Sambhal incident.He said that survey was being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court.” But it is surprising that no one talked about the stone pelting that took place there. He said that Ram Gopal Mishra was murdered just for hoisting the flag in Bahraich.

Advertisement

Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona said that there should be discussion on the communal riots taking place in the state. She cornered the government on the Sambhal incident, saying that the Sambhal incident was not a normal incident. ” We wanted to go there to talk about brotherhood. But, our leaders were put under house arrest,” she added. She further said that the attempt to pollute the environment and the murder of the youth in Bahriach happened due to the complete negligence of the police and administration. She also said that the role of people from the ruling party in this is “doubtful”. There should be an impartial investigation and strict action should be taken against those who violated law. Later SP members walked out of the House on the issue of Sambhal violence.

Responding to the allegations, Leader of the House and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed all the allegations of the opposition as baseless and said that legal action has been taken against the accused. Not even a single miscreant will be able to escape, he asserted.

Before this, CM Yogi Adityanath responded cautiously on the violence. He said that action is progressing in the incidents of Bahraich and Sambhal. The truth will come out. But the stone pelting will not bring harmony, he questioned the opposition members. ” India is a country where the majority society is only demanding equal civil law. Its demand is not a bad thing. The opposition demands a stay on the Supreme Court order, ” CM said.

He said that when Allahabad High Court judge talked about Uniform Civil Code, the opposition gave notice of impeachment against him. He said that all the visuals of people involved in the riots, waving pistols and throwing stones are available. ” No one will be able to save the culprits. The government has zero tolerance policy towards riots and rioters. No one can stop anyone from going anywhere. The incident took place during a traditional yatra in Bahraich,” he added.