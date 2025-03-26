UPI down across India: Payment failures hit Google Pay, Paytm

Millions of Indians experienced widespread disruption of UPI transactions on Wednesday night as payment failures were experienced on prominent apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, and some banking apps.

The outage reports increased dramatically on Downdetector as users found it impossible to carry out transactions, transfer funds, or even log into accounts.

Google Pay users suffered the most from the outage, with 72% of complaints attributed to payment failures, while 14% experienced website access problems and another 14% encountered app-related issues.

Paytm users were not exempted either—86% of reports indicated failed payments, followed by login (9%) and purchase-related (6%) problems.

Banking facilities also suffered, with State Bank of India (SBI) reporting 47% of the complaints pertaining to fund transfer, 37% regarding mobile banking failures, and 16% in online banking issues. Altogether, 84% of the complaints on UPI were due to failed payments.

The issue started in the late afternoon, with complaints picking up just before 7 PM, Downdetector reported. Social media soon became clogged with angry users complaining of failed transactions and delayed transfers of funds.

As of now, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, hasn’t issued an official statement regarding the outage. Users are advised to check with their banks or wait for an update from NPCI.

If you’ve faced a failed transaction, keep an eye on your bank statements—funds usually get auto-reversed in such cases.