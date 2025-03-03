Upcoming budget will bring pride to Delhi, will be focused on making it a developed capital: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday stated that the budget session of the Delhi Assembly will commence on March 24, as announced by the CM Rekha Gupta, and emphasized that the BJP government is committed to the development of the national capital and has repeatedly stressed the need to bring stalled progress over the past 10–11 years back on track with a clear vision.

He expressed satisfaction that the entire government has taken this matter seriously, and has already begun working by planning and holding meetings over the past 7–8 days with different concerned departments, while he asserted that this budget will be for the people of Delhi.

Sachdeva further said that since the city has a “government of the common people,” the budget will be presented only after considering the views of the public, and it will reflect the vision of holistic development for Delhi.

Talking of the CAG reports recently tabled in the legislative assembly after the BJP government coming into power, Sachdeva alleged that the way the report has exposed corruption cases one after another involving Arvind Kejriwal clearly shows that since 2015, the government in Delhi has only been run for loot and scams.

The BJP leader remarked that the CAG report on health has once again raised several questions about Kejriwal and his associates who are senior leaders in the AAP.

He claimed that wherever Kejriwal has intervened, it has only resulted in plunder.

Sachdeva further criticized AAP leaders for allegedly disrupting proceedings and discussions in the assembly, noting that everyone has seen what has been happening in the assembly for the past 12 years.

He further stated that for the last twelve years, despite repeatedly expelling BJP legislators from the assembly, no meaningful discussions on development took place, and now that discussions for the comprehensive development of Delhi are being held, Sachdeva alleged that opposition legislators are creating obstacles.