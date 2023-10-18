Upbeat on Rajasthan polls, Kharge says public will bless Congress again

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday, predicted that the people of Rajasthan would repose their faith in the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Government in the forthcoming assembly elections as its “good governance” transformed the state.

Kharge was speaking after a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) convened to discuss the choice of candidates for the Rajasthan polls.

Briefing on the party’s poll panel meeting held to finalise the names of party candidates, the Congress chief said in a social media post: “Saving, relief, growth, protection and upliftment, this is how Rajasthan changed due to good governance of Congress.”

“We are confident that the public (of Rajasthan) will bless us again,” Kharge wrote on X.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader KC Venugopal among others attended the CEC meeting held at the party headquarters here.

Rahul Gandhi, who represents Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency, had on Tuesday exuded confidence that the party would sweep the assembly polls in Rajasthan along with Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. “Mark my words, the Congress party is going to win in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram,” he added.

The assembly polls in Rajasthan are expected to witness a direct contest between the Congress and BJP. The ruling Congress is confident of retaining power while the BJP is hopeful of ousting the ruling dispensation.

Voting for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states.