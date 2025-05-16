UP witnesses significant decline in Maternal Mortality Rate

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a substantial improvement in maternal and child health outcomes.

According to the recently released Sample Registration Survey (SRS) 2019–21 by the Registrar General of India, the state’s Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) has declined from 167 (SRS 2018–20) to 151.

The report, released on May 7, also highlights a two-point reduction in the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NNMR) from 28 in 2020 to 26 in 2021, and a one-point decrease in the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), from 38 in 2020 to 37 in 2021.

Additionally, the state’s sex ratio improved from 908 in 2020 to 912 in 2021 — an encouraging sign of balanced demographic development. The SRS report, typically published biennially, had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s guidance, the state government has prioritised strengthening maternal and child health services. In coordination with the Health Department, the National Health Mission (NHM) has played a pivotal role in achieving these outcomes.

Dr Pinky Jovel, Mission Director of NHM Uttar Pradesh, remarked here on Friday that, “Our entire team has worked diligently to ensure timely, accessible, and quality health services. ASHA workers, ANMs, and medical officers have significantly improved service outreach at the grassroots level. Our goal remains clear—no mother should lose her life while giving birth.”

She further noted that the “first 1000 days” strategy—focusing on care from conception to a child’s second birthday—has been instrumental in reducing MMR, NNMR, and IMR. Key interventions include early pregnancy registration, conducting at least four antenatal check-ups (ANC), and effectively managing high-risk pregnancies.

Efforts to strengthen the First Referral Units (FRUs) have also been intensified. Doctors have received specialised training in Comprehensive and Emergency Obstetric Care (CMOC and EMOC). At the same time, 24/7 delivery services have been made available to manage complications during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period. Additionally, the availability of skilled medical staff, blood storage units, and functional operating theatres has been enhanced.

Various health schemes under the National Health Mission have also contributed to this progress. Programs like the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) have improved the quality of government health facilities and the patient experience. Hospitals performing well in women’s and child health services are being recognised with Lakshya and Muskaan certifications, respectively.

The response times of 102 and 108 ambulance services have been significantly reduced to promote institutional deliveries. Furthermore, special newborn care units (SNCUS) have been established at community health centres (CHCs) and district hospitals to treat critical neonatal conditions, with plans to expand and strengthen these services further.

These achievements reflect the state’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding maternal and child health and are a testament to the positive impact of focused governance and systematic healthcare reforms in Uttar Pradesh.